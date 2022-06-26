Women's PGA Championship 2022: In Gee Chun Wins 3rd Career Major Title

Rob Carr/Getty Images

In Gee Chun has won the Women's PGA Championship, shooting a three-over 75 on Sunday to finish five under for the tournament.

The story, however, will be Lexi Thompson's untimely collapse.

Thompson finished with bogeys on four of the final seven holes at the Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland, giving away a lead on the back nine.

