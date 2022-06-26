X

    Sha'Carri Richardson Fails to Reach 200m Finals at US Track and Field Championships

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 26, 2022

    Sha'Carri Richardson failed to qualify for the 2022 World Athletics Championships after she was unable to advance past the semifinal stage of the 200-meter dash at the USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships on Sunday.

    Richardson posted a time of 22.47, which was 10th-best from the two semifinal heats. The 22-year-old wasn't in a mood to talk to reporters following the race.

    Chris Chavez @ChrisChavez

    No comment from Sha’Carri Richardson after failing to qualify for the World Championships in the 200m <a href="https://t.co/4oEWxtTGRG">pic.twitter.com/4oEWxtTGRG</a>

    The same scene unfolded Thursday after Richardson couldn't make it out of the first round in the 100-meter dash. She placed 23rd overall among the 31 runners with a time of 11.31.

    In the mixed zone, Richardson briskly made her way through without answering any questions.

    Hayden Herrera @haydenherrera

    Wow. Sha’Carri Richardson fails to advance in the 100m, 5th place in her heat. Here’s how she interacted with media in the mixed zone. <a href="https://t.co/OYaO6WvLxB">pic.twitter.com/OYaO6WvLxB</a>

    A national champion at LSU, Richardson ran her way onto the U.S. Olympic team for the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo after winning the 100 meters at the U.S. trials. However, a positive marijuana test ended her bid for Tokyo.

    Richardson returned to competition in the 2021 Prefontaine Classic and made headlines more for what she said than what she did on the track.

    The Texas native wound up in last place in a star-studded field for the 100 meters.

    After the race, she delivered an interview straight out of WWE as she told all of her doubters to "talk all the s--t you want" and insisted she wasn't going anywhere.

    With the U.S. championships on the horizon, Richardson raised expectations when she ran the 200-meters in 22.38 seconds at the NYC Grand Prix.

    Instead, the U.S. championships went about as poorly as they could've.

    There's still a lot of time for Richardson to improve, but her performance in Eugene, Oregon, this week is bound to raise questions about whether she can qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris when the time comes.

