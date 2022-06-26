Former Raiders DE Carl Nassib to Match Trevor Project Donations Up to $100K for Pride

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

NFL player Carl Nassib announced in an Instagram video Sunday he will match up to $100,000 worth of donations to the Trevor Project in honor of Pride month.

Nassib became the first active player to publicly come out as gay last summer and immediately donated $100,000 to the Trevor Project, an organization that focuses on suicide prevention and mental health awareness among LGBTQ+ youth.

One year later, the 29-year-old is once again making a significant contribution to the nonprofit.

"I want to wish everyone a happy Pride Month," Nassib said in his video (h/t Bobby Kownack of NFL.com). "I also want to remind people why Pride is important to me. Out there right now, there's a kid saying, 'I would rather be dead than be gay.' And that's why I'm partnering again with the Trevor Project and matching all donations up to $100,000. I really hope you guys join me in supporting this awesome organization and supporting these young kids. I hope you guys have a great rest of your Pride Month, and thank you very much."

Nassib is coming off his sixth year in the NFL, including his second with the Las Vegas Raiders. He finished 2021 with 21 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 13 appearances.

The Raiders released Nassib in March in a move that saved the team $8 million against the salary cap. He remains an unsigned free agent.