MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees 'Have Talked' About Reds' Luis Castillo

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The New York Yankees reportedly "have talked" about a trade for Cincinnati Reds starter Luis Castillo, according to Peter Gammons of The Athletic.

The Yankees seemingly need little help with an MLB-best 52-20 record entering Sunday, but they still plan to target starting pitching ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline. Gammons predicted general manager Brian Cashman will "make a run at" Castillo and Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas.

The Reds, Athletics, Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs have reportedly been scouting the Yankees organization, looking for potential matches in trades. Cincinnati has specifically looked at right-hander Will Warren, per Gammons, while Luis Gil is also on "ask lists."

Castillo would especially be an interesting addition for the Yankees as one of the top players on the trade market.

The one-time All-Star has a 3.71 ERA and 1.137 WHIP through nine starts, adding 49 strikeouts with 18 walks. He's on pace for a fourth straight year with an ERA under four.

Despite his production, the Reds are in last place with a 24-47 record, making them likely sellers at the deadline. Even though Castillo is under team control through the 2023 season, a trade now would give Cincinnati a chance to add better prospects and hasten the rebuild.

The Yankees don't necessarily need a starting pitcher with arguably the deepest rotation in the league already.

New York is tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best ERA in the majors at 2.94, producing 31 quality starts in 72 games. Of the five regular starters, Luis Severino has the worst ERA at 3.38 while pitchers like Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes have simply dominated on the mount.

The Yankees are still ready to strengthen the roster even more as they hope to get over the top toward a title. The organization has reached the playoffs in each of the last five years, but it hasn't gotten to the World Series since 2009.

It's clear the team is prepared to go all in for a championship in 2022.