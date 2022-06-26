Giants' Daniel Jones Says Lack of Success 'Weighs on Me Heavy' Entering Contract Year

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After a third straight losing season with the New York Giants, quarterback Daniel Jones said the lack of success "weighs on me a great deal," per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

Jones discussed the pressure he is under heading into his fourth season:

"When you put a lot of time and effort into something and you don’t see the results, I think that’s tough when you’re doing anything. Playing football in the NFL, playing football in New York, I think there’s a heavy weight to that. I and the whole team feel that and we’re working as hard as we can to avoid being in this situation in the future. Yeah, it weighs on me heavy."

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft has just a 12-25 record as a starter, while the Giants finished 2021 in last place at 4-13. The organization has just one playoff appearance since 2011.

Jones has also struggled on an individual level, throwing just 21 touchdown passes in the last two years combined after totaling 24 as a rookie. The Giants offense ranked 31st in both points scored and total yards in 2021.

With Jones now in the final year of his rookie contract after the Giants declined his option, the pressure will only grow.