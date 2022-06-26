Micah Parsons Shows off $50K Diamond Chain of His Cowboys No. 11 Jersey

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

After playing like a star during his rookie season, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is now trying to look like a star.

The 23-year-old bought a $50,000 chain that looks like his jersey, per TMZ Sports:

The pendant, created by Miami jeweler Christian Johnston, has Parsons' No. 11 with his name on the back as well as a small NFL patch. There are 30 carats of diamonds on the necklace.

Johnson plans to sell smaller versions of the pendant to fans after getting approval from the NFL.

Parsons is heading into his second season with the Cowboys after a huge 2021 campaign. He tallied 13 sacks in 16 games, winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year to go with a Pro Bowl selection and first-team All-Pro honors.