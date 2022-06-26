Tyson Fury Responds to Jake Paul About $1M Bet for Tommy Fury Fight

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The $1 million bet between Tyson Fury and Jake Paul is apparently on.

Fury responded to Paul's taunting of him on social media Sunday, saying the YouTuber-turned-boxer will need some new teeth once Tyson's brother, Tommy, is done with him.

Tommy Fury is set to fight Paul on Aug. 6 at Madison Square Garden. Fury and Paul were originally supposed to go head-to-head last December, but Fury was forced to pull out due to a bacterial chest infection and broken rib. Paul instead fought Tyron Woodley for a second time, knocking out the former UFC welterweight champion in Round 6.

Viewed largely as a joke in the boxing world initially, Paul has become one of the sport's biggest draws over his five-fight career. He's earned victories over YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA star Nate Robinson and former UFC fighter Ben Askren in addition to his pair of victories over Woodley.

The second Woodley fight was a financial disappointment, thanks in large part to the bout initially being promoted as Paul vs. Fury.

This will be the first time Paul has taken on a professional boxer. Fury is 8-0 in his own boxing career and is coming off a win over Daniel Bocianski in April.

While his younger brother isn't seen as the next superstar boxer in the family, Tyson Fury is apparently confident enough to put $1 million on the line in support.