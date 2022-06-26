ESPN: Deebo Samuel Hasn't Rescinded Trade Request, 49ers Hopeful to Mend Relationship

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Deebo Samuel's trade request is still very much an issue for the San Francisco 49ers.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported there is currently a "status quo" with Samuel's ongoing desire to leave San Francisco.

"I'm told status quo is really when he reported to minicamp; that's the last piece of news that we have here," Fowler said Sunday on SportsCenter. "Nothing else significant has happened behind the scenes between Samuel and the 49ers. In fact, he hasn't officially rescinded his trade request as far as I've heard. But the 49ers are still hopeful that they can mend this relationship [and] come to a long-term agreement at some point. Could be closer to training camp or around then, but they'll chip away at this. And really, the trade market has sizzled; around draft time was really the best time to do that. Now, there really hasn't been a lot of buzz or traction."

The 49ers have insisted they have no interest in trading Samuel, who is coming off an All-Pro season. The 26-year-old will make $4 million in the final year of his rookie contract, and San Francisco will have the option of using the franchise tag on him after the season if no long-term deal is reached.

Earlier this offseason, 49ers general manager John Lynch said he would be a "fool" to trade Samuel.

"We all know what we have," Lynch said, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. "Some things have transpired. We'll remain consistent that the conversations that we have stay private because I think they deserve to be. I think we'll be fine there, though. And I'm excited to have Deebo a part of us moving forward."

Samuel requested a trade this offseason amid an impasse in contract talks and because of dissatisfaction with his role in the 49ers offense. This offseason has seen wideouts Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and A.J. Brown receive new, massive contracts after being traded from their former teams.

Samuel is unique in large part because of his role within Kyle Shanahan's offense. The 49ers used him increasingly as a running back as the 2021 season progressed. In the team's three playoff games, Samuel had only 10 receptions versus 27 carries, a trend that began over the second half of the regular season.

Samuel finished with 77 receptions for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns, along with 365 yards and eight scores on 59 carries as a running back.

Despite the seeming impasse between the two sides, Samuel was present at the team's mandatory minicamp. That would indicate he plans on fulfilling his mandatory obligations rather than forcing the issue with a training camp holdout.

That said, it might behoove the 49ers to be aggressive in attempting to get a long-term deal done so the tension doesn't linger into the season.