The Real Winners and Losers from UFC on ESPN 38

It wasn't the stuff of fights or knockouts of the year.

So if you're hunting for titillating YouTube highlights, take our advice and don't bother.

But if you're a fan of high-speed chess with a violent objective, the main event between closely ranked lightweights Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot was a good watch.

"It's like watching a Tasmanian Devil cartoon, but they're not just rolling around like maniacs," Bisping said. "It's calculated madness."

Indeed, the 11th- and 12th-ranked 155-pounders went back and forth with punches, kicks, takedowns and grappling exchanges across 25 minutes before Gamrot was awarded a unanimous decision by matching 48-47 scores across the board.

B/R saw it the same, giving Gamrot the final three rounds after Tsarukyan won the first two.

"In this game, you have to be confident," Gamrot said. "It was a very tough fight. I am ready for every single guy in the division."

Gamrot entered with three straight wins after a loss in his UFC debut two years ago and did his best work on the ground, scoring six takedowns and running up nearly five minutes of control time.

The consistent scrambling gradually compromised Tsarukyan, who'd never gone past three rounds in 20 pro fights. Gamrot had two five-rounders and finished one fight in four rounds before arriving to the UFC.

Tsarukyan, who landed more significant and overall strikes, dropped to his knees when the verdict was announced and was visibly upset upon speaking with Bisping.

"I don't know what happened. This camp was very good. I had to show better fight than this one," he said. "It was my first fight going five rounds, and that was difficult. I will learn from mistakes and come back better. But I thought I won three rounds. I can watch it again, and maybe I'll understand."