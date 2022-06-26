Cowboys Rumors: Dalton Schultz, Dallas 'Far Apart' in Contract Extension Discussions

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Dalton Schultz is currently set to play the 2022 season on the franchise tag, and the Dallas Cowboys tight end wants a contract extension.

However, Schultz and the Cowboys "currently stand far apart" in contract negotiations, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

"Talks would need to take on new life to culminate in a contract, and market conditions could compel the Cowboys to wait," Gehlken wrote.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.