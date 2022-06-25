Josh Hart's $13M Contract Reportedly Fully Guaranteed for Next Season by Blazers

Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers have fully guaranteed Josh Hart's $13 million contract for the 2022-23 season, according to Aaron J. Fentress of the Oregonian.

Hart entered Saturday's deadline with a non-guaranteed contract, and the Trail Blazers could have released him, which would have made him an unrestricted free agent.

Hart has a $13 million player option for the 2023-24 campaign, per Spotrac.

He started 13 games after coming over from the New Orleans Pelicans in the CJ McCollum trade on Feb. 8.

The 27-year-old averaged 19.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 50.3 percent from the floor and 37.3 percent from three-point range. It marked a significant improvement from the 13.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists he averaged in 41 games with the Pelicans.

Hart spent the first two seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He averaged 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 130 games for the Purple and Gold.

The Blazers had a disappointing 2021-22 season, finishing 13th in the Western Conference with a 27-55 record.

With Hart locked up, Portland can focus on re-signing Jusuf Nurkic and restricted free agent Anfernee Simons. The Trail Blazers will also need to make additions if they hope to contend for a title with superstar Damian Lillard.