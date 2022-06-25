Sydney McLaughlin Breaks 400M Hurdles World Record at 2022 USATF Championships

Sydney McLaughlin Breaks 400M Hurdles World Record at 2022 USATF ChampionshipsJune 25, 2022
Ten months after her historic performance in the women's 400-meter hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics, Sydney McLaughlin managed to top herself Saturday at the USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships.
The 22-year-old broke her own world record with a time of 51.41 in the 400-meter hurdles final.
NBC Olympics @NBCOlympics
WORLD RECORD = BROKEN 😤<br><br>Sydney McLaughlin runs 51.41 to break her OWN record in the women's 400m hurdles to claim the national title.<a href="https://twitter.com/usatf?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@usatf</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USATFOutdoors?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USATFOutdoors</a> <a href="https://t.co/ebbRms7paG">pic.twitter.com/ebbRms7paG</a>
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
