Sydney McLaughlin Breaks 400M Hurdles World Record at 2022 USATF Championships

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Ten months after her historic performance in the women's 400-meter hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics, Sydney McLaughlin managed to top herself Saturday at the USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships.

The 22-year-old broke her own world record with a time of 51.41 in the 400-meter hurdles final.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.