    Jake Paul Wants Tyson Fury to Bet at Least $1M on His Brother Tommy Before Fight

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 25, 2022

    Jake Paul is scheduled to fight professional boxer Tommy Fury in the squared circle on Aug. 6 in New York's Madison Square Garden.

    In advance of that match, Paul has challenged Fury's brother, world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, to bet $1 million on Tommy. (Warning: Below videos contain strong language.)

    Jake Paul @jakepaul

    . <a href="https://twitter.com/Tyson_Fury?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Tyson_Fury</a> wants to bet $100k on his brother… Tyson, grow a pair and let’s make it a betr bet <a href="https://t.co/sY6PweMzSC">pic.twitter.com/sY6PweMzSC</a>

    Paul was referencing a Fury interview with iFL TV in which the champion said he would bet £100,000 on his brother to win (h/t Ben Davies of the Mirror).

    Now Paul wants Fury to raise the ante significantly in advance of the match, which will pit a pair of undefeated fighters against each other. Paul is 5-0 as a professional, including two wins over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Fury is 8-0 for his career.

