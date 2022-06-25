Jake Paul Wants Tyson Fury to Bet at Least $1M on His Brother Tommy Before Fight

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jake Paul is scheduled to fight professional boxer Tommy Fury in the squared circle on Aug. 6 in New York's Madison Square Garden.

In advance of that match, Paul has challenged Fury's brother, world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, to bet $1 million on Tommy. (Warning: Below videos contain strong language.)

Paul was referencing a Fury interview with iFL TV in which the champion said he would bet £100,000 on his brother to win (h/t Ben Davies of the Mirror).

Now Paul wants Fury to raise the ante significantly in advance of the match, which will pit a pair of undefeated fighters against each other. Paul is 5-0 as a professional, including two wins over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Fury is 8-0 for his career.