Report: No. 2 Amateur Eugenio Chacarra to Join LIV Golf Series over PGA Tour

Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

LIV Golf has reportedly landed one of the best amateur players in the world.

Brentley Romine of Golf Channel reported Saturday that Oklahoma State's Eugenio Chacarra will turn professional and sign with LIV Golf. Romine was confirming news initially reported by the Marca newspaper in Chacarra's native Spain.

The two-time first-team All-American, who is No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, has signed a three-year contract. He will make his debut in next week's LIV event in Portland, Oregon.

Chacarra had three wins and six other top-six finishes last season. He becomes the first active college player to join LIV.

"My position is that of a player who is not a member of the PGA Tour or the DP World Tour, and I have not earned money while I have been an amateur, so I can play in this league without problems," Chacarra told Marca. "This contract gives me peace of mind and ensures the future of my family. I had already achieved everything as an amateur, and now I will be able to gain experience as a professional."

Romine noted he previously announced he would return to Oklahoma State for another year and hold off on joining the PGA Tour.

Chacarra is just the latest addition for LIV Golf, which also counts his mentor, Sergio Garcia, among its members.

James Corrigan of The Telegraph reported Tuesday that Brooks Koepka will join LIV Golf, and players such as Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter have also defected from the PGA Tour.

The moves have generated plenty of criticism in large part because the Saudi Arabian government is involved in LIV Golf. Many believe the involvement is a sportswashing effort by the country to divert attention away from its human rights violations.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy is among those who have expressed their concerns.

"But am I surprised? Yes, because of what he said previously," McIlroy told reporters when discussing Koepka's move. "I think that's why I'm surprised at a lot of these guys—because they say one thing and then they do another ... I don't understand that, and I don't know if that's for legal reasons or if they can't—I have no idea. But it's pretty duplicitous on their part to say one thing and then do another thing."

Earlier this month, the PGA Tour announced it suspended the golfers who participated in LIV Golf's inaugural tournament.