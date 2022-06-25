X

    Lilly King Finishes 7th in 50m Breaststroke at 2022 World Swimming Championships

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJune 25, 2022

    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    Team USA's Lilly King failed to medal in the 50-meter women's breaststroke event at the 2022 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday.

    Lithuania's Ruta Meilutyte took gold with a time of 29.70 seconds, while King finished in 30.40 seconds, settling for seventh place.

    Here is a full rundown of the finishing order from Saturday's final with Meilutyte, Italy's Benedetta Pilato and South Africa's Lara van Niekerk occupying the top three spots on the podium:

    1. Ruta Meilutyte: 29.70

    2. Benedetta Pilato: 29.80

    3. Lara van Niekerk: 29.90

    4. Qianting Tang: 30.21

    5. Anna Elendt: 30.22

    6. Eneli Jefimova: 30.25

    7. Lilly King: 30.40

    8. Jhennifer Conceicao: 30.45

    The 50-meter breaststroke marked the second time in four races at the 2022 world championships that King finished off the podium, as she previously finished fourth in the 100-meter breaststroke.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    King isn't leaving Budapest empty-handed, however, as she won gold in both the 200-meter breaststroke and 4x100-meter women's medley relay events.

    The 25-year-old King has won three individual Olympic medals in breaststroke and five individual world championship medals.

    That included gold in the 50-meter at both the 2017 and 2019 world championships, setting a world championship record in the event at the 2017 worlds with a time of 29.40 seconds.

    King has become better at longer distances in recent years, winning silver in the 200-meter at the 2020 Olympics and bronze in the 100-meter but not medaling in the 50-meter.

    That was true again in these world championships, as she won gold in the 200, but did not win a medal in either the 50 or the 100.

    While Saturday's race was a disappointment for King, it represented a special moment for the 25-year-old Meilutyte, who has missed significant time since the 2013 world championship due to injuries and a two-year doping suspension.

    The Lithuanian star won gold in the 100-meter breaststroke at the 2012 London Olympics at just 15 years of age and followed it up with gold in the 100-meter and silver in the 50-meter at the 2013 worlds.

    Meilutyte took bronze in the 100-meter earlier at the 2022 world championships, meaning she will depart Budapest with two medals in tow.

    Meanwhile, the 17-year-old Pilato won her second medal at the 2022 world championships after taking gold in the 100-meter breaststroke, and the 19-year-old Van Niekerk won the first world championship medal of her career.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.