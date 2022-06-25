UFC on ESPN 38: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot Odds, Schedule, Predictions

2 of 4

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot have both made their impressions on the UFC through the same avenue. Both are relentless grapplers who commit to taking their opponents down at all costs.

Tsarukyan lands 3.47 takedowns per 15 minutes, per UFC Stats, while Gamrot averages 5.83. Those are both big numbers, but the fact that the former only lands 37 percent of his attempts while Gamrot lands just 40 percent are examples of how they both are willing to spam takedowns until they get the fight where they want it.

Where the rubber is going to meet the road is Gamrot's takedown defense. The Polish lightweight has never been taken down in the UFC.

If he can continue that streak, he's going to be in a good position to pull the upset.

That's assuming he can get his opponent to the mat.

In reality, this will likely go the way many grappler vs. grappler matchups go. Both fighters might be a little more willing to turn things into a kickboxing affair rather than challenge their opponent's strength.

Tsarukyan holds a slight advantage in that department.

Prediction: Tsarukyan via decision