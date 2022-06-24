Canelo Alvarez Slams 'Assh--e' Gennadiy Golovkin Ahead of 'Personal' Trilogy Fight

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Canelo Alvarez is wasting no time in calling out Gennadiy Golovkin ahead of their trilogy bout Sept. 17 in Las Vegas.

Alvarez said Friday that his third matchup against Golovkin is "personal," according to ESPN's Marc Raimondi. He added that it would be "sweet" to send the 40-year-old into retirement.

"He always pretends to be a nice guy, like in front of people," Alvarez said. "He's an assh--e. That's what he is. He's an assh--e. It is what it is. I don't pretend to be nice. This is the way I am. I don't pretend to be another person. He's always pretending in front of you and people, 'Oh, I'm a nice guy.' He's not."

