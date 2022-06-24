Saints 'Prepared for Anything' Regarding Alvin Kamara Discipline, Mickey Loomis SAys

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said on the Dattitude podcast with Jeff Duncan and Jim Derry that the team is "prepared for anything" in regards to possible punishment for running back Alvin Kamara, who was arrested and charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm in Las Vegas last February.

"We really just have to wait and see what happens," Loomis said (h/t Duncan on NOLA.com).

"For me, I always try to [determine] what’s the worst-case scenario and what’s the best-case scenario. We have to be prepared for anything. That’s really the way we approach anything and everything, is be prepared for anything that can happen."

According to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, a hearing is scheduled for August 1. In addition, it's possible the NFL pushes back any potential punishment until 2023 so the legal process can play out before they make a decision.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk previously reported that the star running back is "bracing" for a six-week suspension at minimum through the NFL's personal conduct policy. There is no public timetable on when any punishment news would be released.

Regarding the alleged incident, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department released a statement Feb. 6, the same day that the Pro Bowl took place at Allegiant Stadium. Kamara played in the game and was arrested afterward.

An alleged victim, who was hospitalized, told police that Kamara committed battery at a nightclub on South Las Vegas Boulevard the prior evening.

Kamara was held in Clark County Detention Center before being released on bond.

Conviction could result in one to five years in prison, per the Associated Press.

The 26-year-old Kamara has played five NFL seasons, all of which have included Pro Bowl appearances. He amassed 1,337 total yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games last year.