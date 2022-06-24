Spurs Guarantee Zach Collins' $7.35M Contract for 2022-23 Season

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs have guaranteed big man Zach Collins' $7.35 million contract for the 2022-23 season.

Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News relayed the news from Collins' agent, Mark Bartelstein.

Collins, 24, averaged 7.8 points and 5.5 rebounds in 17.9 minutes per game last year.

The former Gonzaga star, selected 10th in the 2017 draft, started his career with the Portland Trail Blazers before injuries stunted his potential. He suffered a left labrum injury in November 2019 and underwent two surgeries for a medial malleolus stress fracture in his left ankle in December 2020 and June 2021.

Collins signed a three-year, $22 million contract with the Spurs last August. He returned to the court in February and showcased the talents that made him a lottery pick. His highlights of his season both occurred in April: an 18-point, 13-rebound double-double against the Blazers as well as a 13-point outing in 16 minutes against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Now Collins will be back for Year 2 in San Antonio. His finish last season provides optimism that he can be a key contributor in the rotation.