Woj: Kyrie Irving's Contract Talks with Nets Getting 'Acrimonious' Amid Trade Buzz

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Contract talks between Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets regarding his potential future with the team have been getting "acrimonious," per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday's edition of NBA Today.

"Listen, people try to gain leverage. If you're Kyrie Irving, you're trying to go get the Nets to give you a longer-term deal with more guaranteed money than they want to give. The Nets are trying to go in the other direction—shorter deal, incentivized, because he just hasn't been on the floor as much as they'd like the couple years.

"This is getting acrimonious, and I think that's the concern when you look at not just Kyrie Irving's future in Brooklyn, but Kevin Durant's future and whether they can hold this thing together right now."

Irving currently holds a $36.9 million player option for the 2022-23 season.

