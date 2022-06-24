Giants Rumors: Kayvon Thibodeaux Likely to Be Ready for Camp After Hip Injury

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux is expected to be ready for training camp after being sidelined during OTAs and minicamp this summer, according to The Athletic's Dan Duggan.

Thibodeaux has been dealing with a hip ailment that is considered to be minor.

The news comes after Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters earlier this month that he wouldn't promise the return of Thibodeaux or the team's other injured players by training camp:

"I think (the injured players) are all at different spots. Knock on wood, hopefully they’ll be good to go (by training camp). Hopefully. But again, I’m not going to promise anything, he may or may not (be ready). I’m not expecting him to be out of the red jersey today, we’ll see how next week goes."

Thibodeaux is slated to be the team's starting edge-rusher after a standout career in college.

The Giants selected Thibodeaux with the fifth pick in the 2022 draft out of Oregon. He was the third defensive lineman off the board behind Georgia's Travon Walker and Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson.

The 21-year-old spent three seasons at Oregon, and he had an impressive 2021 campaign, posting seven sacks, two forced fumbles, one pass breakup, 49 tackles and 12 tackles for a loss.

Thibodeaux was once projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft. However, his stock took a hit over his final year at Oregon. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah noted leading up to the event that Thibodeaux's effort was "spotty."

ESPN's Todd McShay also reported before the draft that a number of NFL teams were concerned that Thibodeaux "doesn't play with the same fire as other prospects."

Thibodeaux addressed all the criticism about four weeks ahead of the draft.



"The most ridiculous thing I've heard is that I'm not the best player in this draft," Thibodeaux told reporters. "I really don't listen to anything else, but that to me, that's outrageous.

"With the film, with the numbers and what I can do as far as my ability, I have confidence in what I can do."

Perhaps that outside doubt will drive him into the Defensive Rookie of the Year race by season's end. For now, though, he has to concentrate on getting ready for training camp.

