Kevin Durant Calls Warriors' Steph Curry's Game 4 Performance in 2022 Finals 'Iconic'

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant had some high praise for his former teammate Stephen Curry after the latter led the Golden State Warriors to their fourth NBA championship in eight years.

In particular, Durant lauded Curry's 43-point performance against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, which was a pivotal moment that shifted the momentum back to Golden State and helped Curry secure his first Finals MVP award.

"The Game 4 was iconic to me. It's like much more than just the win. That game right there was like, 'Alright, this is one of the greatest we've ever seen," Durant said on a recent episode of The ETCs podcast.

Durant was not only impressed with Curry's scoring but also his 10 rebounds. It was just the fifth time all year that Curry had double-digit boards, including the postseason.

Durant continued:



"In that environment, the shots he was making ... the rebounds, though. It was the rebounds for me; playing with Steph, that's how I know he's super, super engaged when he's on the boards heavy. Coming over somebody's back grabbing an [offensive rebound], it's just like, yo, he really wants this."

Durant also revealed that Curry's performance made him reminisce about when he was a member of the Warriors and helped the team win back-to-back titles. He said he enjoyed the experience of watching from the sidelines this time around.

"And I've been in that locker room, so I was just going back in my mind like, 'Alright, I know what they're thinking at this point,' he said. "So it was kind of fun being engaged with that game and he made it fun for everybody, just the shots he was making and the way he led them."