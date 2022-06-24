X

    Katie Ledecky Wins 800m Freestyle at 2022 World Swimming Championships

    Adam WellsJune 24, 2022

    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    If it was possible to lap the field at a swimming event, Katie Ledecky nearly accomplished that feat during the women's 800-meter freestyle at the 2022 World Championships on Friday.

    The American superstar won gold with a time of 8 minutes, 8.04 seconds, almost 11 seconds faster than silver medalist Kiah Melverton of Australia (8:18.77).

    USA Swimming @USASwimming

    𝐔𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞. 😤<a href="https://twitter.com/katieledecky?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@katieledecky</a> wins her 𝐟𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐡 800m free title in 8:08.04!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FINABudapest2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FINABudapest2022</a> <a href="https://t.co/ScjR6SapfN">pic.twitter.com/ScjR6SapfN</a>

    Christine Brennan @cbrennansports

    We need some good news. Here’s some good news: Katie Ledecky doing Katie Ledecky things at the world championships. Her signature event, the 800 free. Wins by a mile. Her fifth-fastest time ever and fastest in four years. Dominating at 25 with the Paris Olympics two years away. <a href="https://t.co/jQhEsu6X74">pic.twitter.com/jQhEsu6X74</a>

    The win gave Ledecky her fourth gold medal at the 2022 championship and 22 career medals at the World Championships.

    Pat Forde @ByPatForde

    Katie Ledecky just won the 800 freestyle at World Championships by nearly 11 seconds, her fastest time in the event since 2018. Her fourth gold medal at this meet. Don’t let her excellence get old, because we won’t ever see it replicated.

    Bill Mallon @bambam1729

    With win in women’s 800 FS, Katie Ledecky achieves following @ WC:<br><br>19 gold medals – surpasses Ryan Lochte’s 18, trails only Michael Phelps’ 26<br><br>22 medals – 3rd all-time aftr Phelps 33, Lochte 27<br><br>14th individual gold medal – trails only Phelps 15<br><br>All above r female records 1/n

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

