Katie Ledecky Wins 800m Freestyle at 2022 World Swimming Championships

Katie Ledecky Wins 800m Freestyle at 2022 World Swimming ChampionshipsJune 24, 2022
If it was possible to lap the field at a swimming event, Katie Ledecky nearly accomplished that feat during the women's 800-meter freestyle at the 2022 World Championships on Friday.
The American superstar won gold with a time of 8 minutes, 8.04 seconds, almost 11 seconds faster than silver medalist Kiah Melverton of Australia (8:18.77).
USA Swimming @USASwimming
𝐔𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞. 😤<a href="https://twitter.com/katieledecky?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@katieledecky</a> wins her 𝐟𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐡 800m free title in 8:08.04!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FINABudapest2022?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FINABudapest2022</a> <a href="https://t.co/ScjR6SapfN">pic.twitter.com/ScjR6SapfN</a>
Christine Brennan @cbrennansports
We need some good news. Here’s some good news: Katie Ledecky doing Katie Ledecky things at the world championships. Her signature event, the 800 free. Wins by a mile. Her fifth-fastest time ever and fastest in four years. Dominating at 25 with the Paris Olympics two years away. <a href="https://t.co/jQhEsu6X74">pic.twitter.com/jQhEsu6X74</a>
The win gave Ledecky her fourth gold medal at the 2022 championship and 22 career medals at the World Championships.
Bill Mallon @bambam1729
With win in women’s 800 FS, Katie Ledecky achieves following @ WC:<br><br>19 gold medals – surpasses Ryan Lochte’s 18, trails only Michael Phelps’ 26<br><br>22 medals – 3rd all-time aftr Phelps 33, Lochte 27<br><br>14th individual gold medal – trails only Phelps 15<br><br>All above r female records 1/n
