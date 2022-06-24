Katie Ledecky Wins 800m Freestyle at 2022 World Swimming Championships

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

If it was possible to lap the field at a swimming event, Katie Ledecky nearly accomplished that feat during the women's 800-meter freestyle at the 2022 World Championships on Friday.

The American superstar won gold with a time of 8 minutes, 8.04 seconds, almost 11 seconds faster than silver medalist Kiah Melverton of Australia (8:18.77).

The win gave Ledecky her fourth gold medal at the 2022 championship and 22 career medals at the World Championships.

