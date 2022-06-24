BIG3 Basketball League 2022: Predictions for Top Players on Week 2 Schedule

0 of 4

Quinn Harris/Getty Images for BIG3

Joe Johnson picked up right where he left off during the opening weekend of the 2022 BIG3 season. And that shouldn't have surprised anybody.

"Iso Joe" dominated the Ice Cube-founded 3-on-3 basketball league in his first two seasons in 2019 and 2021, leading the Triplets to the championship in the former and being named the BIG3 MVP both years. Now, he's off to a strong start to 2022.

Last weekend, Johnson scored 30 points and powered the Triplets to a season-opening 51-45 win over Trilogy, the defending BIG3 champions. On Saturday, Johnson will lead the Triplets against the Aliens, who also began the campaign with a victory.

That's one of three BIG3 games taking place Saturday at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, which will then be followed by three more on Sunday.

Here's a look at the full Week 2 BIG3 slate, along with predictions for several top players for this weekend.