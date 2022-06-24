Report: DP World Tour to Ban Phil Mickelson, LIV Golfers from 2022 Scottish Open

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Some of the world's best golfers will not be allowed to compete in the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, next month.

The DP World Tour is set to ban golfers participating in the LIV Golf Invitational Series from competing in the event, according to James Corrigan of The Telegraph. This includes stars Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka.

The ban on LIV Golf participants from the Scottish Open is notable because it is the first time the event is being co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour. The two teamed up almost two years ago in an attempt to fend off the threat of organizations like LIV Golf.

A number of the PGA Tour's biggest stars committed to the Saudi-backed league over the last several months. Koepka, a four-time major champion, was the latest to make the switch.

Rory McIlroy, who remains on the PGA Tour, recently slammed players such as Koepka for turning their backs on the tour to join LIV Golf, telling reporters:



"Am I surprised? Yes, because of what [Koepka] said previously. I think that's why I'm surprised at a lot of these guys because they say one thing and then they do another, and I don't understand that and I don't know if that's for legal reasons or if they can't—I have no idea. But it's pretty duplicitous on their part to say one thing and then do another thing."

LIV Golf has been enticing for many because each event has a $25 million purse, with the first-place finisher receiving $4 million.

That said, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is attempting to compete with LIV Golf as he announced some increases to purse sizes for the 2023 season, most notably with marquee events featuring purses worth at least $20 million.

A number of talented golfers remain on the PGA Tour, including Collin Morikawa, Tiger Woods, Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler.



In addition, the PGA Tour is suspending any players who compete in LIV tour events.

The Scottish Open will take place from July 7 to 10, just one week before the Open Championship at St Andrews.