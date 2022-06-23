76ers Rumors: Eric Gordon Targeted in Trade Using Matisse Thybulle; Blazers Linked

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are attempting to acquire Eric Gordon from the Houston Rockets and are willing to include Matisse Thybulle in a deal, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Philadelphia is also attempting to get a third team involved in a potential deal, Pompey added, and the Portland Trail Blazers are "willing to make a straight-up deal for Thybulle."

However, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey wants the Blazers to do a three-team deal so they can land Gordon, according to Pompey.

