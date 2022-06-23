Justin Herbert Hasn't 'Discussed Anything' with Chargers Regarding New Contract

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Justin Herbert is not scheduled for unrestricted free agency until 2025, and the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback revealed he has not had contract discussions with the team to this point.

"We haven't discussed anything but I've been so fortunate to play for the Chargers," he said, per Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports. "Whatever happens, happens. I'm just so excited to be here and play football. This has been a great opportunity and I don't wish it went any other way."

The Oregon product didn't sound like someone in a hurry to leave Los Angeles.

"I love that I was drafted here and that I have been able to play here," he said. "I think we're doing all the right things. I believe in the staff, all the teammates, the front office. So all I can do is hope for the best. It's out of my control, but I'll keep playing football."

If Herbert continues to play like he has since the Chargers selected him with the No. 6 overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft, they will surely look to reward him with a new deal.

He was the Offensive Rookie of the Year during his first season and then followed up by completing 65.9 percent of his passes for 5,014 yards, 38 touchdowns and 15 interceptions to go with 302 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in 2021.

Herbert is just 24 years old and already one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and recent contracts for the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, among others, stand out as he eventually approaches the time when an extension will be coming.

For now, he is surely focused on reaching the postseason for the first time in his career, and the Chargers are well-positioned to do just that thanks in large part to his presence under center.

If they can compete for a Lombardi Trophy as he continues to develop into one of the NFL's best, Herbert will be in line for an even bigger contract down the line.