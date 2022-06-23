College World Series 2022: Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Set for Men's Final

AP Photo/John Peterson

Ole Miss took down Arkansas with a 2-0 shutout victory on Thursday to advance to the Men's College World Series final for the first time in program history.

It's just the sixth appearance in the MCWS for the Runnin' Rebels and second since 1972. Ole Miss is now 8-1 in this year's tournament after amassing just five all-time MCWS wins.

The Rebels will take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the MCWS final, which is a best-of-three series beginning on Saturday.

Here's a deeper look at how things played out on Thursday.

Thursday Results

Ole Miss 2, Arkansas 0

College World Series Finals Schedule - Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss

Game 1: Saturday, June 25, at 7 p.m. ET

Game 2: Sunday, June 26, at 3 p.m. ET

Game 3 (if necessary): Monday, June 27, at 7 p.m. ET

Full bracket available at NCAA.com

Rebels starting pitcher Dylan DeLucia powered Ole Miss on Thursday, pitching a complete-game shutout with seven strikeouts, no walks and just four hits allowed. The junior right-hander punctuated the day with a strikeout to end the game:

DeLucia kept the stress level at a minimum for Ole Miss, as Arkansas managed only one player to make it into scoring position when Cayden Wallace reached second base in the first inning. DeLucia's performance earned him some substantial praise online:

With DeLucia pitching the way he did, one run was all the Rebels needed to earn a victory. Kevin Graham got Ole Miss on the board in the fourth inning with a double that brought home Justin Bench.

Calvin Harris added an insurance run in the seventh with an RBI single that plated Tim Elko.

Razorbacks starter Connor Noland did his best to keep up with DeLucia, pitching eight innings with two earned runs and seven strikeouts. But Arkansas' bats fell silent against DeLucia, who was supported by some strong defense behind him.

Ole Miss had a brief stint as the No. 1 team in the nation this spring until a steep fall from grace due to injuries and a tough run in SEC play. The Rebels were bounced from the SEC Tournament after just one game and were the last team added to the NCAA tournament field.

Now, Ole Miss will have the chance to complete its improbable Cinderella run with a national title.