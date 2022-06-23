X

    College World Series 2022: Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Set for Men's Final

    Doric SamJune 23, 2022

    AP Photo/John Peterson

    Ole Miss took down Arkansas with a 2-0 shutout victory on Thursday to advance to the Men's College World Series final for the first time in program history.

    NCAA Baseball @NCAABaseball

    OLE MISS IS HEADED TO THE MEN’S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES FINALS‼️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MCWS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MCWS</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/OleMissBSB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OleMissBSB</a> <a href="https://t.co/rNbQW1KclX">pic.twitter.com/rNbQW1KclX</a>

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    Ole Miss gets it done! <br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MCWS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MCWS</a> final is set ⚾️<br><br>See you Saturday <a href="https://t.co/qef8RsgO4l">pic.twitter.com/qef8RsgO4l</a>

    It's just the sixth appearance in the MCWS for the Runnin' Rebels and second since 1972. Ole Miss is now 8-1 in this year's tournament after amassing just five all-time MCWS wins.

    The Rebels will take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the MCWS final, which is a best-of-three series beginning on Saturday.

    Here's a deeper look at how things played out on Thursday.

    Thursday Results

    Ole Miss 2, Arkansas 0

    College World Series Finals Schedule - Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss

    Game 1: Saturday, June 25, at 7 p.m. ET

    Game 2: Sunday, June 26, at 3 p.m. ET

    Game 3 (if necessary): Monday, June 27, at 7 p.m. ET

    Full bracket available at NCAA.com

    Ole Miss 2, Arkansas 0

    Rebels starting pitcher Dylan DeLucia powered Ole Miss on Thursday, pitching a complete-game shutout with seven strikeouts, no walks and just four hits allowed. The junior right-hander punctuated the day with a strikeout to end the game:

    Ole Miss Baseball @OleMissBSB

    SHUTOUT. TO THE FINALS Y'ALL! <a href="https://t.co/wnt2e1LYTR">pic.twitter.com/wnt2e1LYTR</a>

    DeLucia kept the stress level at a minimum for Ole Miss, as Arkansas managed only one player to make it into scoring position when Cayden Wallace reached second base in the first inning. DeLucia's performance earned him some substantial praise online:

    Chase Parham @RivalsChase

    For the last 13 years, Drew Pomeranz’s Western Kentucky game was the best outing in school history. Dylan DeLucia took the crown today. Complete game. 4 hits. 0 walks. 7 Ks. 4 days rest. Against Arkansas. To play for a title. Wow.

    Kendall Rogers @KendallRogers

    How about this from <a href="https://twitter.com/OleMissBSB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OleMissBSB</a> RHP Dylan DeLucia?<br><br>In two starts at the College World Series:<br><br>16.2 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 17 K<br><br>Get that man a statue at Swayze, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rebels?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rebels</a> fans.

    Peter Burns @PeterBurnsESPN

    Incredible.<br><br>Dylan Delucia just threw one of the best games I've ever seen in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CWS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CWS</a>. <br><br>Complete Game, 4 hitter, 0 walks.<br><br>Two starts in Omaha:<br>16.2 IP, 1 ER, 17 Strikeouts, 0 Walks<br><br>Unreal.<a href="https://twitter.com/OleMissBSB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OleMissBSB</a> to the CWS Finals for the 1st time in program history.

    With DeLucia pitching the way he did, one run was all the Rebels needed to earn a victory. Kevin Graham got Ole Miss on the board in the fourth inning with a double that brought home Justin Bench.

    Ole Miss Baseball @OleMissBSB

    REBS STRIKE FIRST!<br><br>📺 ESPN <a href="https://t.co/3H6EBIVX0L">pic.twitter.com/3H6EBIVX0L</a>

    Calvin Harris added an insurance run in the seventh with an RBI single that plated Tim Elko.

    NCAA Baseball @NCAABaseball

    Harris brings home Elko and the Rebs lead is extended! <br><br>📺 ESPN2<br> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MCWS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MCWS</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/OleMissBSB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OleMissBSB</a> <a href="https://t.co/Pdb02epFAs">pic.twitter.com/Pdb02epFAs</a>

    Razorbacks starter Connor Noland did his best to keep up with DeLucia, pitching eight innings with two earned runs and seven strikeouts. But Arkansas' bats fell silent against DeLucia, who was supported by some strong defense behind him.

    Ole Miss had a brief stint as the No. 1 team in the nation this spring until a steep fall from grace due to injuries and a tough run in SEC play. The Rebels were bounced from the SEC Tournament after just one game and were the last team added to the NCAA tournament field.

    Now, Ole Miss will have the chance to complete its improbable Cinderella run with a national title.

