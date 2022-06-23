Buccaneers' Tom Brady Trolls Bills' Josh Allen Over 0-5 Head-to-Head Record

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match

For Tom Brady, winning is all that matters. So when Josh Allen criticized his performance at Capital One's The Match 6 earlier this month, Brady was quick to point out his advantage in their head-to-head record.

Besides their golf competition, Brady has bested Allen on the football field four times. Most recently, Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 33-27 overtime victory over Allen and the Buffalo Bills in December.

For his part, Allen didn't take Brady's comment too harshly:

Allen will have to wait a while to try to improve his record against Brady, as the Buccaneers and Bills are not scheduled to face each other during the 2022 regular season.