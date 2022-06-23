NBA Trade Rumors: Wizards Expected to Pursue Veteran PG; Nuggets' Monte Morris Linked

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards reportedly plan to acquire a veteran point guard heading into Thursday's NBA draft, according to Josh Robbins and David Aldridge of The Athletic.

Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris is reportedly a "name to keep an eye on" for a potential trade with Washington.

Mike Singer of the Denver Post confirmed the Wizards' interest in Morris, but the Nuggets would need a "significant return" and are not eager to trade him.

Morris is coming off his best season, starting 74 games after totaling just 31 starts in his first four years combined. The move to the starting lineup coincided with career highs in points (12.6) and assists (4.4) per game, while his 5.4 win shares ranked second on the team behind only NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

Even with this production, Morris could be expendable, as Jamal Murray prepares to return from a torn ACL that cost him all of 2021-22.

Denver could deal Morris at his highest value before the 26-year-old returns to a bench role next season.

Washington, meanwhile, has significant question marks in its backcourt. Bradley Beal has a $36.4 million player option for 2022-23, but the team will need help at point guard regardless of whether Beal returns next season.

The Wizards had few reliable options at the position last season once Spencer Dinwiddie was traded in February, with Raul Neto, Ish Smith and Tomas Satoransky rotating at point guard.

Washington will need a significant upgrade if it wants to return to the postseason after finishing 35-47 last season. Morris might not be a star, but he would fill a major need while costing only $18.9 million for the next two seasons combined.

The Wizards hold the Nos. 10 and 54 picks in the 2022 draft.