Paolo Banchero Ahead of 2022 NBA Draft: 'Anybody You Put on Me Is a Mismatch'

Lance King/Getty Images

Paolo Banchero believes he is the best player in the 2022 NBA draft because of his offensive skill set.

The former Duke star discussed his abilities in an interview with Zion Olojede of Complex:

"I'm able to do stuff that is not normal for people my size. Just the way I move, just stuff I'm able to do on the floor at my size is unique. I just think I'm a mismatch whether you put a bigger player on me or a smaller player on me to make me uncomfortable; anybody you put on me is a mismatch."

Banchero was listed at 6'10", 250 pounds during his college career but said he recently measured 6'10½" without shoes and that he has grown since starting his freshman season.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday morning that Banchero is likely headed to the Houston Rockets as the No. 3 pick behind Jabari Smith and Chet Holmgren.

Even if he isn't drafted first overall, Banchero will have plenty of confidence as he gets to the next level.

"Just having that mindset that I'm the best player on any floor that I step on," he said. "Regardless of who's on the floor, that's just on my mind. I want to go out there and prove it."

Banchero showed his abilities throughout his lone year at Duke, averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. He was the go-to option for a team that won the ACC in the regular season and reached the men's Final Four.

During the NCAA tournament, the forward posted 18.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 52.6 percent from three-point range.

Banchero has certainly been a mismatch at the high school and college levels, with few players having the size or agility to defend him. Excelling in the NBA will be a different challenge, but he believes that the success will continue.