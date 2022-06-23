Lilly King Wins Gold Medal in 200m Breaststroke at 2022 World Swimming Championships

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Lilly King won a gold medal in the 200-meter breaststroke at the 2022 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Thursday.

The 25-year-old American is now a 10-time medalist at the world championships during her career, as well as a five-time Olympic medalist.

With a time of 2:22.41, King beat out Australia's Jenna Strauch, who settled for silver. King's USA Swimming teammate Kate Douglass took the bronze.

Here is a full rundown of the results for the 200m breaststroke final:

1. Lilly King - 2:22.41

2. Jenna Strauch - 2:23.04

3. Kate Douglass - 2:23.20

4. Kelsey Lauren Wog - 2:23.86

5. Kotryna Teterevkova - 2:23.90

6. Molly Renshaw - 2:23.92

7. Francesca Fangio - 2:25.08

8. Abbie Wood - 2:26.19

While King won silver in the 200m breaststroke less than a year ago at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Thursday marked the first time that she has ever medaled in the event at the world championships.

King has now won a pair of medals at this year's world championships after previously taking gold as part of Team USA in the 4x100-meter mixed medley relay.

By virtue of Thursday's win, nine of the Indiana University alum's 10 career world championship medals are of the golden variety.

Winning the 200m breaststroke was especially huge for King given what she endured in the 100-meter breaststroke earlier at the world championships.

King narrowly missed the podium with a fourth-place finish, which was a bitter disappointment given that she won gold in the event at the 2016 Summer Olympics, 2017 world championships and 2019 world championships, as well as bronze at the 2022 Olympics.

While the 100m breaststroke was once King's best race, she has evolved into arguably the world's best swimmer in the 200m breaststroke, having won silver at the 2020 Olympics and gold at the 2022 world championships.

King lost to South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker in the event at the 2020 Olympics when Schoenmaker set a new Olympic record, but with Schoenmaker skipping the world championships, it became King's race to win.

Making King's win even more impressive is the fact that she recently recovered from COVID-19, according to Braden Keith of SwimSwam.com.

King stole most of the headlines Thursday, but it was a significant race for the other top finishers as well.

After falling short of the finals in the 200-meter breaststroke at the 2020 Olympics, Strauch won her first-ever medal in the event at either the Olympics or world championships on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old Douglass won her second medal of the 2022 world championships after previously taking bronze in the 4x100-meter freestyle. She also won bronze at the 2020 Summer Olympics in the 200-meter medley.

King still has a chance to leave Budapest with one more medal in tow, as she will compete in the 50-meter breaststroke heats and semifinals on Friday, followed by the final on Saturday.