Jake Paul Announces Tommy Fury Fight for August 6: I'll Take His 'Head Off'

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After announcing earlier this month that he would return to the boxing ring Aug. 6, Jake Paul has confirmed Tommy Fury will be his opponent for the Madison Square Garden show.

Paul made the announcement on Twitter:

Paul announced June 10 that he and Amanda Serrano would co-headline a fight card in New York City.

No opponent was named for either one, though it always made sense that Fury would be the one to challenge Paul.

Serrano will defend the WBC, WBO and IBO female featherweight titles against Brenda Carabajal. The Puerto Rican star is coming off a split-decision loss to Katie Taylor in April in a lightweight bout. It was her first defeat since 2012 when Frida Wallberg beat her by unanimous decision.

Fury was scheduled to fight Paul on Dec. 18, but a broken rib and bacterial infection forced him to withdraw from the bout. Tyron Woodley stepped in to fight Paul in a rematch from their August fight that the controversial YouTube personality won by split decision.

Paul earned a decisive win over Woodley with a sixth-round knockout in the second bout. He is 5-0 in his boxing career, but Fury is his first opponent with any track record in the sport.

Fury, the half-brother of WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has an 8-0 record with four knockouts, though this will mark his first eight-round fight. In his last fight, he defeated Daniel Bocianski by unanimous decision at Wembley Stadium on April 23.

Paul's previous professional wins were against former MMA fighters Woodley and Ben Askren, former NBA player Nate Robinson and YouTube personality AnEsonGib.