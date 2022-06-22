PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan: LIV Series an 'Irrational Threat' to Golf

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan ripped into LIV Golf on Wednesday, calling the fledging league an "irrational threat" to the sport.

"If this is an arms race and if the only weapons here are dollar bills, the PGA Tour can't compete," Monahan told reporters Tuesday. "The PGA Tour, an American institution, can't compete with a foreign monarchy that is spending billions of dollars in an attempt to buy the game of golf.

"We welcome good, healthy competition. The LIV Saudi Golf League is not that. It's an irrational threat, one not concerned with the return on investment or true growth of the game."

LIV Golf, financially backed by the government of Saudi Arabia, has landed several top PGA stars in recent weeks. Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia were among the initial defectors to the new league, and stars like Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed soon followed.

