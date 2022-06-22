Tom Brady Responds to Patriots' Red Alternate Jersey Reveal for 2022 Season

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tom Brady spent the first 20 years of his career with the Patriots before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, and since then, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has mostly put his New England career behind him.

However, the Patriots caught Brady's attention Wednesday by announcing that the red "Pat Patriot" uniforms would be making a comeback in 2022. But instead of Brady donning the iconic look as the team's starting quarterback, it will be second-year signal-caller Mac Jones who gets to take the field in the throwback uniform.

Brady had a hilarious response to the news, and it certainly seems like he wishes he had the opportunity to sport the red uniform just one more time before his career in New England came to a close a few years ago.

The Patriots occasionally wore the Pat Patriot uniforms from 1994 through 2012, so Brady did get his turn to wear the iconic uniform. However, no one can deny that the veteran would look awesome sporting the look in 2022.