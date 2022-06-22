Windhorst: Kyrie Irving Believed to Be Returning to Nets by 'A Lot of the League'

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

While speculation surrounding Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is already a major storyline of the NBA offseason, many around the league reportedly think he will remain with his current team.

"A lot of the league still believes that ultimately he's going to be back in Brooklyn," ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported during Wednesday's episode of NBA Today.

Windhorst also said, "I believe so" when asked if he thinks Irving will be on the Nets on opening night of the 2022-23 campaign.

Irving has until June 29 to decide on his $36.9 million player option, and Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported he and the Nets "still have ground to cover for both sides to emerge content on extension conversations."

The team would like a shorter deal with incentives, while the guard is looking for a longer-term commitment.

Whether that means he ultimately suits up for another team remains to be seen, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Los Angeles Lakers may be a destination for the seven-time All-Star.

"The Lakers are considered the most significant threat right now for Kyrie Irving, but that would essentially entail him taking $30 million less than he can opt into in Brooklyn," Wojnarowski said. "There's a $6 million taxpayer exemption he could sign with the Lakers with."

That would mean reuniting with LeBron James after the pair won a championship together on the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. Irving cemented his place in NBA history by hitting what proved to be the winning three-pointer in Game 7 of the NBA Finals win over the Golden State Warriors.

Brooklyn had similar championship expectations in place in 2021-22 with Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden all on the same team.

However, Irving missed much of the season because he remained unvaccinated against COVID-19, Durant missed time with injuries, Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in the deal that brought Ben Simmons to the Nets, and Simmons never played a game last season.

Brooklyn was swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs, and there are still plenty of questions about what the team will do this offseason.

It seems as if many around the league think those offseason plans will include bringing back Irving.