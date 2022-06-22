Kyrie Irving Rumors: Lakers 'Most Significant Threat' If Star Leaves Nets

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are considered the "most significant threat" for Kyrie Irving if the superstar guard declines his $36.5 million player option and becomes a free agent this offseason.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski provided the scoop on Wednesday's edition of NBA Today.

"The Lakers are considered the most significant threat right now for Kyrie Irving, but that would entail him taking $30 million less than he can opt into in Brooklyn. There's a $6 million taxpayer exemption he could sign with the Lakers with."

Wojnarowski went on to say that most players wouldn't give up that much money but said that Irving's refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 lost him nearly $17 million as he missed games in 2021-22.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported Monday that there was a difference of opinion between Irving and the Nets regarding his future in Brooklyn.

"However, multiple sources tell The Athletic that conversations about Irving’s future have gone stagnant between him and the Nets. An impasse currently exists among the parties that clears the way for the seven-time All-Star to consider the open marketplace, those sources said."

Brian Lewis of the New York Post provided a more optimistic outlook Wednesday when he reported that the two sides were still looking to figure out what works best for all parties.

"Despite the Nets and Kyrie Irving hitting an impasse in their talks, both sides are still working to find a happy medium in Brooklyn rather than an exit strategy out of it," Lewis wrote.

"Or as a source told The Post, "what’s good for both [sides]."

Irving has until June 29 to either pick up or decline that player option, but as Lewis noted, that date could end up being fruitless.

"Declining it doesn’t ensure Irving’s departure, because he can still ink an extension," Lewis wrote. "And picking it up doesn’t guarantee he’s staying, since it could make moving via trade easier."

Teams can begin negotiating deals with free agents on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET, but they cannot sign any deals until July 6 at 12:01 p.m.

For now, the Irving Watch is on as his future in Brooklyn appears to be in some question.

If he does end up becoming a free agent and signing a taxpayer exemption with the over-the-cap Lakers, as Wojnarowski posited, then he would reunite with LeBron James.

Per Windhorst, the four-time NBA MVP and champion would welcome a reunion.

The two played together in Cleveland from 2014 to 2017, winning three Eastern Conference titles and one NBA championship.