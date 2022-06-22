College World Series 2022: Wednesday Winners, Scores, Bracket Results

AP Photo/John Peterson

Only four baseball teams remained in the NCAA Men's College World Series heading into Wednesday.

Oklahoma, which is hoping to replicate the championship success of the 2022 Sooners softball team, entered the day in Omaha, Nebraska, looking to make the best-of-three finals with a win over Texas A&M.

Ole Miss, which is going for its first-ever CWS Finals appearance, had a chance to make it to the final round with a victory over SEC rival Arkansas.

The final four teams were in the double-elimination portion of the College World Series. Texas A&M and Arkansas began Wednesday with one loss apiece, so they needed to take two from undefeated Oklahoma and Ole Miss, respectively, in this round to stay alive.

Here's a look at the day's action alongside the remaining schedule.

Wednesday's Results

Oklahoma 5, Texas A&M 1 (Oklahoma advances to CWS Finals.)

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas: 7 p.m. ET (Ole Miss advances to CWS Finals with win.)

Thursday's Schedule

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas: 7 p.m. ET (elimination game to determine CWS finalist if Arkansas wins Wednesday.)

College World Series Finals Schedule (Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss/Arkansas Winner)

Game 1: Saturday, June 25, at 7 p.m. ET

Game 2: Sunday, June 26, at 3 p.m. ET

Game 3 (if necessary): Monday, June 27, at 7 p.m. ET

Oklahoma 5, Texas A&M 1

The battery led the Sooners to their first CWS appearance since 1994 following a 5-1 win over Texas A&M.

On the mound, starting pitcher David Sandlin struck out 12 over seven innings of one-run ball.

At the dish, catcher Jimmy Crooks gave OU all it needed offensively with a three-run, first-inning homer.

Peyton Graham added another run for the Sooners after hitting a third-inning double and scoring on an error.

Sandlin ran into some trouble in the top of the fourth after Austin Bost walked and Ryan Targac singled, but the right-hander struck out the next three batters to preserve the 4-0 edge.

OU scored its fifth and final run when Tanner Treadway knocked in John Spikerman with an RBI single to extend his hitting streak to 17 games.

The Aggies got one back courtesy of a Dylan Rock solo homer in the sixth, but they were unable to get a runner past first base for the rest of the game.

The Sooners improved to 45-22 on the year. They are looking for their third College World Series crown. The Aggies finished the season 44-20.

