Roger Goodell: I Don't Have 'The Authority' to Remove Dan Snyder as Commanders Owner

John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that he does not "have the authority" to remove Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders.

Goodell's comments come after he was asked whether or not Snyder would be removed as an NFL owner during the House Committee on Oversight and Reform's hearing regarding the Commanders' alleged toxic workplace environment and the league's investigation of the matter.

An anonymous NFL owner told USA Today's Jarrett Bell last month that owners were "counting votes" to remove Snyder as owner of the Commanders. Removing Snyder as an owner would take 24 votes among league owners.

Another anonymous owner said there was "growing frustration" about the situation. But when Goodell was also asked last month if he sensed frustration among the owners regarding Snyder, he responded:

"No, I don't. ... Let's wait and get the facts," Goodell said at the time.

Goodell was asked to appear at the Oversight Committee's hearing to answer questions about the NFL's investigation into the Commanders' toxic workplace environment, which resulted in the league fining the organization $10 million.

Snyder was urged to appear at the hearing either in person or virtually, but he did not testify on Wednesday. Karen Patton Seymour, Snyder's attorney, previously told the committee he would be traveling out of the country because of "a longstanding Commanders-related business conflict" and would not be able to attend, but the committee responded saying the hearing would go on with or without him.

Since Snyder did not appear at Wednesday's hearing, Oversight Committee Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney announced Wednesday that he will be subpoenaed to testify next week, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Oversight Committee has been investigating Snyder and the Commanders' workplace culture since October. Snyder is also being investigated on allegations of harassment and sexual misconduct.

In addition, the Commanders are being investigated by the Virginia attorney general's office for financial improprieties. The franchise allegedly withheld security deposits from season-ticket holders and had two accounting books to avoid sending money to the league's revenue-sharing pool.