Katie Ledecky Wins Gold Medal in 4x200m Relay at 2022 World Swimming Championships

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Katie Ledecky and Team USA won gold in the women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay at the 2022 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Wednesday.

Ledecky teamed with Leah Smith, Claire Weinstein and Bella Sims as the United States won a medal at the event for a 10th consecutive world championships and gold for the fifth time in the past six world championships.

Australia took silver after winning gold at the last world championships in 2019, while Canada repeated as bronze medalists.

Here is how all eight nations fared in the final:

1. United States - 7:41.45

2. Australia - 7:43.86

3. Canada - 7:44.76

4. China - 7:45.72

5. Hungary - 7:57.90

6. Brazil - 7:58.38

7. New Zealand - 7:59.08

8. Japan - 8:00.03

While the United States fell short of a world record, its time was good for a world championships record, and Ledecky's 200-meter split of 1:53.6 seconds was the second-fastest in the history of the event.

