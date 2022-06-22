Tyreek Hill Says He Got Death Threats After Patrick Mahomes, Tua Tagovailoa Comments

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill says he received death threats over his comments about Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"Every social media account I own, I got death threats on. ... I just feel like a lot of people overreacted for no reason. They really didn't see what I said. A lot of people are just acting off emotion," Hill said on the second episode of his podcast It Needed to Be Said.

In the first episode of the podcast, Hill said he felt Tua Tagovailoa was a more accurate quarterback than Mahomes. He also said he felt underutilized at times in the Chiefs offense.

