Jimmer Fredette, 2023 NBA Draft Prospects Ausar, Amen Thompson to Play in 2022 TBT

Jimmer Fredette and potential 2023 NBA lottery picks Ausar and Amen Thompson are set to highlight the rosters for the 2022 Basketball Tournament.

"This year's field is electrifying," TBT founder and CEO Jon Mugar said in a statement. "Nine years ago, we set out to be the home for high stakes, open-to-all basketball, pitting people against one another from all walks of life. This year's field demonstrates how far we've come. It is exceptionally diverse and talented. I can't wait to see what team wins six straight games."

The 2022 TBT event features 71 players with NBA experience and boasts 29 college alumni teams, both records for the event.

Fredette last played competitive basketball for the Shanghai Sharks in 2021. He was initially slated to return to China earlier this year but chose to sit out the season to support his pregnant wife. She gave birth to their third child in May.

"I'm going to get out and play again and have fun," Fredette told ESPN's Jeff Borzello. "My brother [general manager TJ Fredette] is part of getting the team together. It should be a lot of fun to get back out on the court again and play competitive basketball."

Fredette will be playing for The Money Team, which will feature former NBA players Trevor Booker, Jeremy Evans, Charles Jenkins and Xavier Munford. The Money Team reached the quarterfinals of the $1 million, winner-take-all event last year and is funded by boxer Floyd Mayweather.

Ausar and Amen Thompson, meanwhile, will be part of the upstart Team Overtime, which will feature members of Overtime Elite for the first time. The potential top-10 picks will team up with former 5-star recruit Jazian Gortman and former 3-star recruit Jaylen Martin on a team that also features former NBA player Malcolm Thomas and other overseas pros.