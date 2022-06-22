Nets Rumors: P.J. Tucker to Be Free-Agent Target; Close Friends with Kevin Durant

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly expected to pursue free-agent forward P.J. Tucker next month.

Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reported the Nets have "tangible interest" in Tucker, who is good friends with Kevin Durant.

The veteran forward declined his $7.4 million player option with the Miami Heat this week, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, which will make him an unrestricted free agent. It's expected that Tucker will garner significant interest from title contenders and could even be in line for a raise as he enters his age-37 season.

Tucker showed little sign of age in Miami, averaging 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists while continuing to bring ruggedness on the defensive end and leadership in the locker room. His scoring average was his highest since the 2015-16 season, and he started 70 games, just the fifth time in his career he has started at least 70 contests.

Heat veteran Udonis Haslem told Couper Moorhead of NBA.com in December:

"I love P.J., man. I'll play with P.J. seven days a week and twice on Sundays. What doesn't he do? He might lead us in offensive rebounds. He comes flying in. Giving us extra possessions. He's taking charges. He switches pick-and-rolls. He accepts every matchup. He never complains about plays. He only complains about bad defense. That's the kind of teammate that I want."

The Nets could use Tucker's toughness and locker room savvy after their fraught 2021-22 campaign. Most of Brooklyn's headlines from the season came off the court rather than on it. Kyrie Irving's refusal to undergo COVID-19 vaccination and James Harden's trade request clouded the campaign.

Coach Steve Nash, who has taken his fair share of criticism in two years in Brooklyn, could arguably also use a vocal leader in Tucker to help out in the locker room.

Whether it's advisable to pay a 37-year-old non-star significant money on a multiyear contract is a tricky question, but Tucker has at least earned a solid one-year deal with an option beyond next season.