Ohio State Officially Approved for Trademark on 'THE' for Merchandising

Ohio State Officially Approved for Trademark on 'THE' for MerchandisingJune 22, 2022
The Ohio State University can officially refer to itself as such on merchandise.
After a three-year legal battle, Ohio State received approval for the use of "THE" on merchandise and clothing.
Josh Gerben @JoshGerben
The Ohio State University has successfully registered a trademark for "THE." <br><br>The registration was just issued on June 21st by the USPTO.<br><br>The application was filed back in August 2019. So why did it take 3 years to get approved?<br><br>A thread🧵 <a href="https://t.co/Wfa5EFp4DS">pic.twitter.com/Wfa5EFp4DS</a>
That sound you hear is the cheers of everyone in Columbus, Ohio, and the collective "...OK?" from those who are not current or former Buckeyes.
Ohio State filed a trademark for the use of "THE" on merchandise in 2019 but was denied because the word's use was viewed as "ornamental." As well, clothing company Marc Jacobs had previously applied for a trademark for use of "THE."
The university would not stop in its pursuit of the trademark, however, and spent the last three years working so that its student body and fans can proudly display the word "THE" on clothing.
Ohio State also negotiated a settlement to share the trademark with Marc Jacobs, whose founder now likely has hero status in Columbus.