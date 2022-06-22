Ohio State Officially Approved for Trademark on 'THE' for Merchandising

Set Number: X161557 TK1

The Ohio State University can officially refer to itself as such on merchandise.

After a three-year legal battle, Ohio State received approval for the use of "THE" on merchandise and clothing.

That sound you hear is the cheers of everyone in Columbus, Ohio, and the collective "...OK?" from those who are not current or former Buckeyes.

Ohio State filed a trademark for the use of "THE" on merchandise in 2019 but was denied because the word's use was viewed as "ornamental." As well, clothing company Marc Jacobs had previously applied for a trademark for use of "THE."

The university would not stop in its pursuit of the trademark, however, and spent the last three years working so that its student body and fans can proudly display the word "THE" on clothing.

Ohio State also negotiated a settlement to share the trademark with Marc Jacobs, whose founder now likely has hero status in Columbus.