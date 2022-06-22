Knicks Rumors: Alec Burks Has Surgery on Foot Injury amid Trade Talks for Guard

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

New York Knicks guard Alec Burks has undergone foot surgery, according to The Athletic's Fred Katz.

Burks is expected to be healthy for training camp, per Katz. Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported the surgery was performed "soon" after the 2021-22 NBA season ended.

The procedure could disrupt the Knicks' plans. Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported Tuesday the 30-year-old is a trade candidate as New York looks to sign Jalen Brunson. Katz reported Wednesday that the Knicks "have been making a legitimate effort to move" Burks and that the surgery "for sure affects his value."

Burks has been a solid contributor in his two years with the Knicks, averaging 12.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists and shooting 40.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Last season, head coach Tom Thibodeau lined him up more frequently at point guard because the team was getting torched on defense at that position. Kemba Walker also fell out of favor, while Derrick Rose was injured for all but 26 games.

Per NBA.com, Burks held opponents to 31.3 percent shooting on three-pointers and 33.3 percent on attempts beyond 15 feet. While not an optimal solution, he did what was expected.

The 6'6" guard nonetheless profiles as an obvious trade candidate. He's owed $10 million in 2022-23 and has a $10.5 million club option for 2023-24. His departure would free up salary-cap space for the Knicks, and his contract should be easy to move.

Assuming he isn't long for the Big Apple, Burks' foot surgery will be a concern for another team. The projected timetable for his return could provide enough reassurance for a suitor to execute a deal.