Olympian Caeleb Dressel Out of Swimming World Championships with Medical Issue

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel will miss the rest of the 2022 World Championships.

Per Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde, Dressel withdrew from his remaining events with a non-COVID-19 medical issue after he was scratched from the men's 100-meter freestyle on Tuesday.

Lindsay Mintenko, USA Swimming National Team Managing Director, issued a statement (h/t Swim Swam's James Sutherland after Dressel was scratched from yesterday's semifinal heat.

"A decision has been made by Team USA in consultation with Caeleb, his coach, and the team’s medical staff for him to withdraw from the 100-meter freestyle event on medical grounds," Mintenko said. "The team will determine his participation in the events later in the week."

Dressel had already won gold in the men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay and the 50-meter butterfly at the World Championships over the weekend. The 25-year-old was still scheduled to compete in the 100-meter freestyle, 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter butterfly.

The World Championships was Dressel's first major event since his historic showing at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. He won five gold medals, making him the sixth American male to accomplish the feat at the Summer Games (Mark Spitz, Michael Phelps, Eric Heiden, Anton Heida and Matt Biondi).

Dressel also became the first swimmer in Olympics history to win gold in the 50-meter freestyle, the 100-meter freestyle and the 100-meter butterfly at the same event. He set two world records in the 100-meter butterfly (49.45 seconds) and 4x100-meter medley (3:26.78).

Sunday's win in the 50-meter butterfly gave Dressel 15 career wins and 17 medals at the World Championships. Phelps, Ryan Lochte and Katie Ledecky are the only swimmers in history with more wins and medals at this event.