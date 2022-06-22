Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin Selling Stake in Company That Owns 76ers, Devils

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin is selling off his stake in the group that owns that Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Rubin is divesting his 10 percent stake in Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment because of "looming conflicts in the expansion of his Fanatics business into sports betting and individual player partnerships."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

