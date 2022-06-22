Brooks Koepka Withdraws from Travelers Championship After Reported LIV Move

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Brooks Koepka withdrew Tuesday from the Travelers Championship, which is scheduled to tee off Thursday at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

The move comes after multiple reports linking Koepka with a move to the LIV Golf Invitational Series. He's expected to enter LIV's upcoming event in Portland, Oregon, on June 30.

With LIV making an aggressive play to upend the traditional golf order, almost every big name in the sport is either being discussed as a likely target or having to distance himself from the venture.

Koepka, whose younger brother, Chase, had already signed with LIV, vented his exasperation with the constant speculation leading up to the U.S. Open.

"I don't understand. I'm trying to focus on the U.S. Open, man," he told reporters. "I legitimately don't get it. I'm tired of the conversations. I'm tired of all this stuff. Like I said, y'all are throwing a black cloud on the U.S. Open. I think that sucks."

In light of recent events, people were obviously justified in wondering where the four-time major champion's allegiances were.

With LIV Golf about to get its inaugural tournament underway, the PGA Tour announced June 9 it had suspended 17 golfers affiliated with the breakaway tour.

If that was the stick, then the PGA Tour is pivoting to the carrot. ESPN's Mark Schlabach reported the tour is considering "a revamped schedule that will include increased purses worth at least $20 million in at least eight existing marquee events and three new events in a global golf series that will include no cuts, limited fields and purses of at least $25 million."

Should those measures get implemented, perhaps it will be enough to lure the likes of Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Charl Schwartzel, Graeme McDowell and Abraham Ancer back into the fold.

For now, fans will have to wait for some time to see Koepka golfing under the PGA Tour banner again.