Former Yankees RP Kyle Farnsworth Shows Stunning Physique Ahead of Bodybuilding Event

Juan DeLeon/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It's rare to see someone get more jacked up after they retire from a sport, but most athletes aren't Kyle Farnsworth.

The fiery relief pitcher showed off his physique ahead of his first bodybuilding competition.

Farnsworth's baseball career is an incredible success story. He went from being a 47th-round draft pick by the Chicago Cubs in 1994 to playing 16 seasons in the league from 1999 to 2014.

The right-hander played for nine different teams, including the Cubs, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, Kansas City Royals, Atlanta Braves, Detroit Tigers, New York Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates and Houston Astros.

Farnsworth often had the personality of a pro wrestler when he was on the mound. In fact, his most famous moment on a baseball field was spearing Cincinnati Reds catcher Paul Wilson during a benches-clearing brawl in 2003.

Even though there's no indication Farnsworth wants to try his hand at professional wrestling, he certainly has the physique to stand in the same ring with someone like Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns.

One frustrated Cubs fan who has had to watch their bullpen cough away multiple games already this season tried to gauge Farnsworth's interest in pitching again.

It shouldn't be a surprise to see Farnsworth trying new things. He played three seasons of semipro football with the Orlando Phantoms of the Florida Football Alliance. The Kansas native led the team with 41 tackles and 11 sacks in 2015.

Now, at 46 years old, Farnsworth is looking to conquer the world of bodybuilding.