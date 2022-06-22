Jaylon Ferguson Dies at Age 26; Ravens LB Drafted in 2019

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26, the team announced in a statement on Wednesday.

Per Justin Fenton of the Baltimore Banner, medics were called late Tuesday night to a home in Baltimore because Ferguson wasn't breathing. He was pronounced dead just after midnight, with police noting there were no signs of trauma or foul play.

Ferguson was a third-round draft pick (No. 85 overall) by the Ravens in 2019. He appeared in 38 regular-season games over the past three seasons, recording 67 combined tackles, 17 quarterback hits and 4.5 sacks.

As a rookie in 2019, Ferguson started Baltimore's lone playoff game against the Tennessee Titans. He recorded one tackle and one quarterback hit in the Ravens' 28-12 loss.

Prior to entering the NFL, Ferguson was a standout pass-rusher in college at Louisiana Tech. The Louisiana native was named to the All-Conference USA first team in 2017 and 2018 and won Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year in 2018.

Ferguson's 45 career sacks in four years with the Bulldogs set a new FBS record. He broke the previous mark of 44 held by former Arizona State standout and Ravens edge-rusher Terrell Suggs (2000-02).

In 50 college games from 2015 to 2018, Ferguson racked up 187 total tackles and 67.5 tackles for loss. He helped Louisiana Tech win four consecutive bowl games in his four seasons with the program.